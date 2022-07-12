Who's Hiring?
Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs, leading Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros past the Oakland Athletics 6-1. All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit his 17th home run, helping the first-place Astros to their 11th victory in 13 games. Lee, a top Houston prospect who was hitless in his debut Monday after catcher Jason Castro went on the injured list, had a soft RBI single in the fifth inning. Lee also lined a two-run double in the seventh, then singled leading off the ninth. Odorizzi had a season-high seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings for his first win after missing 42 games with a lower left leg injury.

