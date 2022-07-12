Amarillo city leaders hear plans to cut garbage pickup to one time a week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders heard plans today to cut garbage pickup from twice to once a week as a shortage of truck drivers makes it impossible to keep up with trash that never ends.

Public Works Director Donny Hooper told city council members he has 20 drivers and needs at least 36 to resume regular operations.

He said Borger, Pampa and Dumas get by on one collection per week.

The city has funding available for more than 40 drivers.

Training is ongoing to improve phone service for an expected flood of complaint calls.

