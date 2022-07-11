Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort on July 8, 2022. She is the wife of comedian Justin Rupple.(Grand Sierra Resort)
By Steve Timko and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) -The wife of a comedian playing in Nevada over the weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday.

The player, identified as Kathryn J., was at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) playing a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to International Game Technology, the GSR and its staff.

“We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.

She is the wife of Justin Rupple, who played Friday night at the Crystal Bay Casino on Lake Tahoe’s north shore and who had two shows at The Virgil in Reno on Saturday. Rupple is making the appearances as part of Reno Tahoe Comedy.

Rupple supplied the voice for a character on “How To Train Your Dragon” and won his season as a contestant on Dana Carvey’s “First Impressions” competition reality series. He also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.”

He has come to the Reno area for Reno Tahoe Comedy for about a decade.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Kayln Jade Morgan has been reported missing and was last seen on July 8.
Amarillo police looking for missing 17-year-old endangered girl
Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud...
Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party
Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car.
Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters
Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Dusty Mobley, 40, was arrested after deputies say he tried to outrun them on a lawnmower.
Florida man attempts to outrun deputies on John Deere lawnmower, sheriff says
The intense fire in Yosemite National Park is threatening the giant sequoias. Meanwhile, 30...
Fire crews continue to battle Yosemite fire ahead of expected heat wave
A press release said the deal runs through July 19 to July 30 and the promo code is PTW22.
TEXAS Outdoor Musical offering ticket discount for residents in Panhandle-region
FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon