Tickets on sale for locally produced meal to benefit Square Mile Community Development

Square Mile Community Development
Square Mile Community Development(Square Mile Community Development)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for a locally produced meal to benefit Square Mile Community Development.

Brent’s Cafe, located at 3701 Olsen Blvd., is hosting a farm to table event at 6:00 p.m. July 21 and will service locally sourced foods and wine from the Texas Panhandle.

One of the locally sourced foods is from Tir Bluen Nuke City, LLC MV Produce.

The dinner includes four courses of meats and vegetables as well as wines.

Tickets are $100 per person and $175 per couple.

To RSVP, call (806) 398-2160. Reservations are due by July 16.

