TEXAS Outdoor Musical offering ticket discount for residents in Panhandle-region
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TEXAS Outdoor Musical is offering a ticket discount for Texas Panhandle residents.
A press release said the deal runs through July 19 to July 30 and the promo code is PTW22.
The shows run Tuesday through Saturday from June 9 to Aug. 13. To purchase tickets and view the full schedule, go here.
