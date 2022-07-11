Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event starts Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT and goes for 48 hours.

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.

Amazon’s annual event attempts to increase loyalty with its Prime subscribers and perhaps draw new shoppers into its program.

Last year’s Prime Day sales event was the largest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon’s history.

Officials say Prime Day brings in about 1 - 2% of the company’s yearly sales.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks
AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the...
AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free
Clovis police and 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit investigate fatal shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Kayln Jade Morgan has been reported missing and was last seen on July 8.
Amarillo police looking for missing 18-year-old endangered woman
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope