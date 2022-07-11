Heat with showers, for some

As we kick off a new work-week, temperatures are looking to stay hot, however rain chances return to the outlook thanks to a cold front. For the day, we’re expecting daytime highs at or near the triple digits except up to the north, where a cold front will begin to push in starting this afternoon, keeping highs in the mid-90s. This front looks to be the firing point for shower and thunderstorm chances this afternoon as well, where severe thunderstorms will be possible. If the cold front is stronger than anticipated, showers and slightly cooler temperatures will move further south.

Rain chances will continue for Tuesday, however they’ll dry up for the rest of the week.

