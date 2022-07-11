Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Heat with showers, for some

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we kick off a new work-week, temperatures are looking to stay hot, however rain chances return to the outlook thanks to a cold front. For the day, we’re expecting daytime highs at or near the triple digits except up to the north, where a cold front will begin to push in starting this afternoon, keeping highs in the mid-90s. This front looks to be the firing point for shower and thunderstorm chances this afternoon as well, where severe thunderstorms will be possible. If the cold front is stronger than anticipated, showers and slightly cooler temperatures will move further south.

Rain chances will continue for Tuesday, however they’ll dry up for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks
AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the...
AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free
Clovis police and 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit investigate fatal shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Slightly Cooler Coming
Slightly Cooler Coming
Slightly Cooler Coming
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hot Then Cooler
Hot Then Cooler
Hot Then Cooler