Hart man dead after rollover in Castro County

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash that resulted one man dead after a rollover this morning in Castro County.

According to DPS, at around 6:00 a.m., 55-year-old Jose Ruiz was traveling west on FM 145, striking standing water on the road from a near-by field that was being irrigated.

Ruiz traveled off the north side of the road causing the vehicle to rollover and was ejected.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

