Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who drink alone as a young adult appear to have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

According to a study from Carnegie Mellon University, high school seniors who drank without anyone else had a 35% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study, published Monday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, was based on a 17-year study based on 4,500 participants.

Researchers also say women are more susceptible to alcohol use disorder than men.

Because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of solitary drinking had a documented increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks
AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the...
AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street
Clovis police and 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit investigate fatal shooting
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

Latest News

Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market...
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack
financial plan review
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing...
Officers shoot, kill man standing on roof with gun
President Joe Biden speaks Monday at the White House about the gun safety legislation recently...
Biden: 'More has to be done' on guns