A Bit Of Relief From the Triple Digits
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Temperatures have been running quite hot for a few days with most locations over 100 degrees. A minor front will arrive tonight, however, and will bring some scattered storms to northern areas as well as some cooler temperatures behind it. Highs tomorrow will likely remain closer to 90 instead of 100, and another round of storms in possible in the western half of the area tomorrow night.
