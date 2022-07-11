AmTech offering free event tomorrow for its program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy is offering a free event tomorrow for anyone interested in joining its program.

For those interested, AmTech Principal Jay L. Barrett will give a closer look at the academy and opportunities it offers on 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.

AmTech has programs where students can learn about real-world laboratories and practice skills with technology and equipment found in business.

Courses include agriculture, arts, business, education, health sciences, hospitality, public service, manufacturing, STEM and transportation.

