Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

AmTech offering free event tomorrow for its program

AmTech Career Academy wins national award for innovative learning space
AmTech Career Academy wins national award for innovative learning space(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy is offering a free event tomorrow for anyone interested in joining its program.

For those interested, AmTech Principal Jay L. Barrett will give a closer look at the academy and opportunities it offers on 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.

AmTech has programs where students can learn about real-world laboratories and practice skills with technology and equipment found in business.

Courses include agriculture, arts, business, education, health sciences, hospitality, public service, manufacturing, STEM and transportation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Kayln Jade Morgan has been reported missing and was last seen on July 8.
Amarillo police looking for missing 17-year-old endangered girl
Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud...
Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party
Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car.
Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters
Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks

Latest News

A press release said the deal runs through July 19 to July 30 and the promo code is PTW22.
TEXAS Outdoor Musical offering ticket discount for residents in Panhandle-region
Square Mile Community Development
Tickets on sale for locally produced meal to benefit Square Mile Community Development
Kayln Jade Morgan has been reported missing and was last seen on July 8.
Amarillo police looking for missing 17-year-old endangered girl
Dealing with the summer heat
Dealing with the summer heat