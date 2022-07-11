Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party

Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud...
Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud party in the area of South Washington Street and Southwest 11th Avenue.(Source: Gray News)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud party in the area of South Washington Street and Southwest 11th Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the party around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.

The first officer reports seeing multiple people, appearing to be teenagers, walking away from the area. As the officer was parking, they heard several gunshots nearby.

The officer found a 17-year-old boy who was unconscious in a yard nearby. The officer checked him for injuries and found no signs of a gunshot wound.

The boy was treated at the scene and released to a parent.

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks
AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the...
AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street
Clovis police and 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit investigate fatal shooting
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Kayln Jade Morgan has been reported missing and was last seen on July 8.
Amarillo police looking for missing 17-year-old endangered girl
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/10
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/10