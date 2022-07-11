Amarillo Meals on Wheels to continue expanding pet care to seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals on Wheels is planning on expanding service to help seniors who are under their program and unable to leave home.

Working with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine and the Texas Veterinary Medical Foundation, the local non-profit is planning on offering veterinary care at home, free of charge.

Executive Director of the Amarillo Meals on Wheels Susie Akers said this will be a welcomed addition to the AniMeals program, which delivers dog and cat food to at-home seniors once a month.

“These pets are their family,” Akers said. “The pets provide so much care, and comfort, and support.”

To qualify, seniors must be under the Meals on Wheels service, and unable to leave their homes.

Akers said she hopes to begin the program this fall. She added donations and volunteers are helpful to keep the AniMeals program running.

“We have, on our website, we have a way where you can donate just to the AniMeals program if you’d like, and that goes straight to the AniMeals program,” Akers said. “It will help us buy dog food and cat food, and it will help with veterinary care.”

Akers noted the service will only be available for cats and dogs, and it will not include more serious treatments such as surgery.

