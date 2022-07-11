Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Environmental Health Department reducing, combating mosquitoes

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As summer continues, the chance of getting bitten by mosquitoes rises and the City of Amarillo is fighting to lower that chance.

Keeping mosquitoes in check is part of the job for Zachary Badrow, Environmental Health Specialist 3 with the City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department.

Badrow heads the department that performs mosquito abatement around Amarillo.

The departments plan is to reduce the number of mosquito’s so residents don’t get sick.

“Within their saliva they can transfer viruses,” said Badrow. ”West Nile is one of the biggest ones in this area, which is the big threat. Besides just being a pest and biting you and itchiness, they can actually make you really sick.”

Amarillo has areas that are the perfect environment for mosquitoes.

“We have a lot of areas that just hold water due to our heavy clay soil,” said Badrow. “So we don’t really have swampland, per say, but we do have areas that hold water really well.”

The clay soil traps moisture and it is a perfect breeding ground for mosquito larva.

The city has been spraying for mosquitoes since April and will continue through August.

The department uses a four tier system for spraying; larvicide, adulticide, structural and landscape management.

“June and July and August is when the adult populations really tend to emerge,” said Badrow. “Anything that holds water can actually be an environment for mosquitoes. We just kind of got to reduce that number to where they’re not as a big nuisance and make people sick.”

Santa Fe Lake, Amarillo lakes, and the old Amarillo Air Force Base are prime spots for mosquitoes.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

