Amarillo College adding a new way for students to see doctors online

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is adding Timely Care for students to access doctors and mental healthcare professionals online 24/7 on their phones.

Timely Care is a virtual healthcare app, that connects students to doctors all over the country for basic physical and mental healthcare needs.

It allows students to connect with doctors and mental health professional through their devices whenever they need.

Jerrod Hinders, Coordinator of AC’s Counseling Center, says the school hopes to remove barriers for students so they can focus on school.

“We’re hoping this program will remove some of the barriers students have had for academic success and do so in a way that is more equitable and easier access for our students and their dependents. We want to be here to supplement that and help retain students,” said Hinders.

The school wants to provide basic physical and mental healthcare resources to all it’s students, including those out of state.

“We wanna make sure that this is accessible to as many academic students as possible, and if we can remove that barrier for themselves or their dependents, we want to help. It’ll allow our students to not have to choose between getting a quality education and getting quality healthcare and mental health care for themselves or their dependents. We want to be of service to that,” Hinders said.

AC will be able to fund the program for three years using CARES Act funds, and plans on continuing it if students actively use it and are benefiting from it.

