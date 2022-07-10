Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No time to workout during the week? That’s not a problem because weekend workouts are still beneficial!

Packing your workout into a couple of days can still make a difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer.

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.

The key is getting the same amount. That is about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

So remember, every minute, every run, every squat, every burpee and every deadlift counts no matter when you do it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the...
AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street
The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks
Two teenagers were indicted on adult charges of murder and aggravated battery in connection to...
2 teens indicted on adult charges of murder in connection to death of Portales man
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Health officials are urging people to wear masks again because of a summer surge of COVID-19.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID-19 surge
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
A woman weeps at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, Sunday July...
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto