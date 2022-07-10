Who's Hiring?
Slightly Cooler Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more hot day before a slight cool-down. Highs will again be near 100 degrees on Monday. A cold front will sweep south on Monday night bringing a small chance of a few showers and slight cooler air. Temperatures on Tuesday will be about 10 degrees cooler, just a bit below average. Scattered showers are possible again on Wednesday before temperatures creep back up through the end of the week.

