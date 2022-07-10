Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman man found dead on his way home on Friday at a park near Portales after hiking different...
Sherman man found dead at park near Portales after hiking mountains for 3 weeks
Officials said a woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in...
4 people, including 2 children sent to hospital in 2-vehicle crash
AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the...
AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street
The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Two teenagers were indicted on adult charges of murder and aggravated battery in connection to...
2 teens indicted on adult charges of murder in connection to death of Portales man

Latest News

Car club community holds Nicco Benefit Car Show
Car club community holds Nicco Benefit Car Show
Gracie's Project Lost Paws 1 Mile Walk and 5K
Gracie's Project Lost Paws 1 Mile Walk and 5K
90th Annual Caprock Celebration Roundup in Claude
90th Annual Caprock Celebration Roundup in Claude
Nazareth German Fest/Suds & Sounds
Nazareth German Fest/Suds & Sounds