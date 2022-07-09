Who's Hiring?
Hot Then Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A couple of pretty hot days before a July cold front knocks the temperatures back a bit. Highs will be near 100 degrees across the Panhandle on Sunday and Monday. A cold front will drop into the area late Monday. The front will increase the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the middle part of the week. Highs will drop back just below average to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

