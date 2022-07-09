Who's Hiring?
Clovis police and 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit investigate fatal shooting

(Source: Gray News)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Saturday around 12:50 a.m., Clovis police responded to the 900 block of Connelly in reference to gunshots being fired. While responding a second call was received reporting a vehicle crashing into a residence at 915 Connelly.

On arrival, officers located a black GMC pick-up truck completely inside the residence of 915 Connelly. Clovis Fire Department EMS was called to the scene, removed a male from the vehicle’s driver area, and began administering medical treatment. The male was found to be a victim of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this homicide. The identity of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified.

This is an active investigation and the public is encouraged to remain out of the area at this time.

If you know any information about this incident you are requested to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. You can also report information anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

Source: Clovis Police Department

