AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department said a car fire spread to an apartment complex Friday morning on South Bell Street.

AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the Red Oak Apartments.

She went inside and when she came back, her car was in flames. AFD said the fire originated from the engine.

AFD responded and saw damage to the carport that it was parked under.

The flames also melted window blinds on a first floor apartment, AFD said. The fire was called a 2nd alarm because it was at an apartment complex.

No injuries were reported.

