WTAMU book series to focus on ‘quality of life’ this month

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting a book series this month that focuses on quality of life.

A press release said at 7:00 p.m. on July 12 via Zoom, WT’s Great Books Series will cover Dr. Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal: Illness, Medicine and What Matters in the End.”

Dr. Deborah Davenport, a former WT nursing professor, will lead the discussion.

The press release said the book calls for a paradigm shift in thinking about end-of-life care.

The book series is open to anyone who has or has not read the book.

Davenport said the book provides “eye-opening analysis for laypeople on what to expect as aging — and, ultimately, dying — are inevitable.”

“Today’s society seems to put way too much emphasis on the ability of modern medicine to heal all infirmities,” Davenport said. “While there are marvelous advances in treating previously untreatable conditions, the truth is we are all still mortal. Dr. Gawande, a surgeon himself, eloquently chastises his own profession for doing all in its power to extend life with little regard to the quality of life. He believes a paradigm shift is needed to instead finding what truly matters at the end of life and the goal to live a good life until the end of it.”

WT professors and guest lecturers lead the monthly discussions.

Before the pandemic, the discussions were held at Burrowing Owl Books, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave., Suite 2B, in Amarillo. The book series turned to Zoom meetings because of the pandemic but in-person meetings are expected to start in September.

To register for the July discussion, email Dr. Patricia Tyrer at ptyrer@wtamu.edu.

