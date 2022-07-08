Storybridge to host early literacy education session for children this Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caregivers are invited to to take their children five-years-old and younger to an early literacy education session next Monday.

The Kinderbridge event, hosted by Storybridge, is so children can learn the best ways to play at each developmental stage.

Each child will leave with a free book and a take-home toy or tool.

The session is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Hillside Christian Church North Grand Campus, 3508 NE. 24th Ave.

