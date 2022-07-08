Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Storybridge to host early literacy education session for children this Monday

The Kinderbridge event, hosted by Storybridge, is so children can learn the best ways to play...
The Kinderbridge event, hosted by Storybridge, is so children can learn the best ways to play at each developmental stage.(Storybridge)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caregivers are invited to to take their children five-years-old and younger to an early literacy education session next Monday.

The Kinderbridge event, hosted by Storybridge, is so children can learn the best ways to play at each developmental stage.

Each child will leave with a free book and a take-home toy or tool.

The session is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Hillside Christian Church North Grand Campus, 3508 NE. 24th Ave.

For more details, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in...
4 people, including 2 children sent to hospital in 2-vehicle crash
A man who was charged with robbing two Clovis banks last month has died during federal custody.
Man charged for 2 Clovis bank robberies died in federal custody
stratford
Stratford community comes together after elementary school break-in
Family founds bible after house fire
Amarillo family finds bible untouched after devastating house fire
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

City of Portales
Roosevelt County, Portales officials to discuss emergency response on Monday
Handy Gal 101 will be hosting their workshop this Tuesday.
Registration available for Handy Gal 101 workshop
Cacique Foods will be hosting an informational session for job seekers interested in high...
Amarillo food manufacturing plant provides information on 200 full-time job opportunities
WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU book series to focus on ‘quality of life’ this month