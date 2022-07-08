Who's Hiring?
Roosevelt County, Portales officials to discuss emergency response on Monday

City of Portales
City of Portales(Source: City of Portales)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Roosevelt County and Portales officials will meet on Monday to discuss its public emergency response.

The public meeting is at 5:30 p.m., July 11, at the Memorial Building in Portales.

The Roosevelt County Commissioners and Portales city council will discuss emergency services.

No action will be taken and public comment is not allowed.

