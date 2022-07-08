Registration available for Handy Gal 101 workshop
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Handy Gal 101 will be hosting their workshop this Tuesday.
The last day to register for this event will be Sunday, July 10.
The workshop event will be Tuesday July 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 2308 SW 7th Ave.
This workshops answers questions about basic household maintenance, plumbing. fire and electrical safety, etc.
To register, click here, or call Kim at (806) 358-7803.
