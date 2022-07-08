‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle

QUITAQUE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.

Saints Roost Expedition Company says in the area you can come across an array of snakes including, the venomous rattlesnake.

Sometimes when it is hot and not a lot of rain, it is hard to find wildlife.

“The drier, hotter days and months it’s a little tougher to find the wildlife because like us, they prefer the shade and they prefer to take it easy,” said Dusty Green, founder, Saints Roost Expedition Company.

Green says he has heard from locals the rattlesnakes are no longer rattling, for fear of alerting feral hogs on their position, which is causing some concern because the rattle is the snake’s warning mechanism.

“There has been a lot of studies recently showing that rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much and they’re looking into those reasons as to why, but its very likely it’s not just because of one particular thing,” said Green.

All kinds of iconic West Texas danger (and beauty) in this picture! And it begs the question some local folks are... Posted by Saints Roost Expedition Company on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The Texas Panhandle Poison Center says they usually see the most snake bites in the summer months.

“We are trending about the same as what we have the last few years, we would anticipate seeing a handful in July and a handful in August, so about four to five bites in July and four to five bites in August. In our area, they’re almost always rattle snakes,” said Ronica Farrar, educator, Texas Panhandle Poison Center at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

Green adds, typically rattlesnakes will only bite in two situations: if you startle them or if you ignore any warning signs.

If you have a snake bite, the poison center says to contact the center and it will walk you step-by-step with what you need to do.

The center also recommends you to save its number 1-800-222-1222 in your phone, so its readily available.

