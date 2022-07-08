Ogallala Commons taking reservations for Canadian River Food Summit

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Ogallala Commons is taking registration for the Canadian River Local Food Summit on July 20.

During the summit, attendees will meet producers from around northeastern New Mexico and advocates who want to rebuild a regional foodshed.

Admission for one day is $15 and $25 for both days. The summit takes place at the Quay County Fairgrounds.

Tickets can be purchased online via PayPal here.

