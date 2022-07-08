Who's Hiring?
JBS Cactus builds aquatic center for community, employees

VIDEO: JBS Cactus Aquatic Center funded through Hometown Strong
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - JBS USA is meeting needs in the community, one of which is the new aquatic center.

The multi-million dollar facility is financed through the Hometown Strong initiative that strengthens the communities where JBS operates.

“The community is the one that gives us the ideas based on need and the aquatic center, I just can’t wait to get over there and try it out,” said Manny Guerrero, general manager at JBS USA Cactus beef plant.

Of over $3 million investment in Moore County, JBS used $500,000 to construct the Cactus Aquatic center for the community.

“A lot of our employee’s live here,” said Guerrero. “On weekends our kids, our family members, they can all go to the aquatic center and enjoy it.”

The center opened July 3 and hosted over 200 people.

“It was filled to capacity, it’s something that they’ve been waiting for forever,” said Guerrero. “The community will benefit just because it helps 14,000 plus residents here.”

The aquatic center will serve not only the community, but the 3,500 employee’s at JBS Cactus.

