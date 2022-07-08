Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘I don’t think there’s words that could ever prepare anybody’: Amarillo family loses home and pets to fire

The lives of the Houck family has forever been changed after a fire destroyed their home.
The lives of the Houck family has forever been changed after a fire destroyed their home.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lives of the Houck family are forever changed after a fire destroyed their home.

Jennifer Houck woke up after midnight on Sunday to fire alarms and then saw her house turned to flames.

The fire has been deemed undetermined, however it seems as if it was from fireworks.

“I was devastated and I couldn’t get a hold of my husband and my children and they were out fishing and were two hours away,” said Jennifer Houck.

Her husband said he was in shock and didn’t want to believe it and hurried back to the house.

It took about five hours for the fire to be put out and now the family is left with close to nothing.

“Everything is pretty much destroyed, might be a few pictures, the kids’ room is badly smoke damaged and from the kitchen living room everything else was pretty much destroyed, our bedroom,” said Ricky Houck.

The family has found a few small memories and the one thing they found untouched was a bible and a journal.

The lives of the Houck family has forever been changed after a fire destroyed their home.
The lives of the Houck family has forever been changed after a fire destroyed their home.(Jennifer Houck)

The Houck’s also lost a dog and three cats to the fire, Pickle, Jaxon, Ash and Baby.

Luckily, three other dogs were able to be saved.

“I don’t think there’s words that could ever prepare anybody for not just losing your animals, but losing the home that you were in... some of the personal items that will definitely never be replaced,” said Jennifer Houck.

The family says they are so thankful for the support of the community, as it is helping them through this devastating time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, if you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larkan Family Fireworks dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July
Amarillo family firework stand dealing with a decline in profit compared to previous 4th of July
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A man who was charged with robbing two Clovis banks last month has died during federal custody.
Man charged for 2 Clovis bank robberies died in federal custody
A Portales man has died after a rash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.
Portales man dead after crash early Tuesday morning

Latest News

Potter County reaches “Medium Level” on CDC COVID-19 scale
CDC: Potter County reaches medium level on COVID-19 positive cases
Three hygiene closets have recently started in the Panhandle.
Hygiene closets open to help Texas Panhandle residents
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is starting fundraising efforts for the Lighting on 10th...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting SHARE FAIR event Saturday
Amarillo Community Chorale
Amarillo Community Chorale performing this weekend to honor military