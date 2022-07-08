‘I don’t think there’s words that could ever prepare anybody’: Amarillo family loses home and pets to fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lives of the Houck family are forever changed after a fire destroyed their home.

Jennifer Houck woke up after midnight on Sunday to fire alarms and then saw her house turned to flames.

The fire has been deemed undetermined, however it seems as if it was from fireworks.

“I was devastated and I couldn’t get a hold of my husband and my children and they were out fishing and were two hours away,” said Jennifer Houck.

Her husband said he was in shock and didn’t want to believe it and hurried back to the house.

It took about five hours for the fire to be put out and now the family is left with close to nothing.

“Everything is pretty much destroyed, might be a few pictures, the kids’ room is badly smoke damaged and from the kitchen living room everything else was pretty much destroyed, our bedroom,” said Ricky Houck.

The family has found a few small memories and the one thing they found untouched was a bible and a journal.

The lives of the Houck family has forever been changed after a fire destroyed their home. (Jennifer Houck)

The Houck’s also lost a dog and three cats to the fire, Pickle, Jaxon, Ash and Baby.

Luckily, three other dogs were able to be saved.

“I don’t think there’s words that could ever prepare anybody for not just losing your animals, but losing the home that you were in... some of the personal items that will definitely never be replaced,” said Jennifer Houck.

The family says they are so thankful for the support of the community, as it is helping them through this devastating time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, if you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.