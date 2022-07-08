GOOD NEWS: 11-year-old starts jewelry business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many children are automatically drawn to activities, like sports and music. For some children, it may take a bit more time to find a less common activity that sparks an interest.

Eleven-year-old Laken Carthel creates some impressive and beautiful jewelry, and has already been developing his craft for a couple of years.

Not having an interest in sports like his siblings, it took awhile to find this fifth grader’s niche.

“I always played with clay at my house and they thought it might be something like that. So I got started and I really liked it,” Laken Carthel said.

His mother explained how a simple conversation sparked an interest for her son.

“One night at dinner we were just sitting around the table and my husband suggested ‘would you like to make jewelry? Even with just beads, or is there some kind of jewelry you’d like to make?’ And he said ‘I think I’d like that,” Madison Carthel said.

Having a family friend that is a goldsmith, a simple trial lesson was arranged for this young entrepreneur.

“She said of course and six hours later we picked him up. He had made his first ring — he was in love,” Madison Carthel said.

His love for jewelry making has quickly become a success story, as demonstrated in a recent children’s business expo where children manufacture, market and sell their creations.

“The kids got to set up, they had to run it themselves, they had to pay for their own booths, set their own prices, talk to people, set everything up. It was all them. And Laken entered with his jewelry. He did fantastic. He won two of the three categories, he took first place,” Madison Carthel said.

Now Laken Carthel even has an online jewelry business under the name Bacon’s Bling.

“My dad actually started that nickname. I liked it and now a lot of people call me Bacon. Bacon rhymes with it, so its Shakin’ Laken Making Bacon,” the boy said.

Bacon’s Bling can be found with a few simple keystrokes.

“On Facebook you just type in ‘Bacon’s Bling’ and it shows my page and most of the information is right there,” Laken Carthel said.

Along with his passion for jewelry, he has other aspirations as well.

“Well I thought this could be like my side job because I really want to do something with animals so I was thinking something like a veterinarian,” Laken Carthel said.

Children of course are unique and for some, it may take effort to find that special interest. His parents offer this advice.

“Accept your kids for who they are and try not to change them. Find what they love and become passionate about that,” Madison Carthel said.

And Laken’s advice?

“I guess, just find something you like and continue doing it. Don’t give up. Just keep going,” Laken Carthel said.

Now, that’s some good news.

