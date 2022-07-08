A Few More Chances

Thunderstorms are ongoing as of early this morning in the northwestern corner of the area. If these storms stay put together, and ride the incoming cold front, this will be our main event of rain chances today. However, models suggest that these storms will dissipate, increasing our chances for activity this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be on par with what we saw yesterday, with winds out of the northeast as the aforementioned front pushes through.

Rain chances dwindle some for Saturday, and will return by Monday.

