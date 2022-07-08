Who's Hiring?
Extended drought, heat delay some produce at area farmer’s market

New fruits and vegetables are coming to the Golden Spread farmer's market over the next few weeks despite harsh farming conditions.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various fruits and vegetables will be arriving at the Golden Spread farmer’s market in the coming weeks.

Various products, such as watermelon and cantaloupe, have been slow to arrive at the popular farmer’s market.

President of the Golden Spread farmer’s market, Tim Moss, says the record heat and droughts have been hard on area farmers but melons and more vegetables will be there in the coming weeks.

“When you have rain it tends to drop the temperature 10 or 15 degrees during the course of the week which helps the plants grow a little faster, and we just haven’t had that.” Moss said. “The heat we had in May and June was really something else. We had to plant several times, so it really slowed things down.”

Many area farmers rely on income, for what Moss said is the largest farmer’s market in the area.

“On an average Saturday we’ll have over a thousand cantaloupes for sale, hundreds of watermelons, a wide variety of tomatoes, squash. We have pizzas from Hedley,” Moss said.

Moss added despite the record heat and extended drought, he is confident more produce will be arriving in the coming weeks.

“If you’re looking for the real deal you need to come to the Golden Spread Farmer’s Market,” Moss said.

The farmer’s market runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. until the vendors run out of product. It is located at 15th and Pecos in the Sunset Art Gallery East parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

