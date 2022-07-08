Eastern New Mexico provides $30 million for water supply system

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A coming water supply system for Eastern New Mexico got an inflow of $30 million from the state of New Mexico today.

Governor Michelle Luhan Grisham announced the investment in the pipeline that will bring water from Ute Reservoir to numerous towns like Clovis and Cannon Airforce Base.

Federal funding has topped $150 million.

Grisham said underground water now in use could effectively dry up in 10 to 15 years. The current project is set to be finished in seven years.

