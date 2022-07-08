Claude to hold 90th annual Caprock Roundup, Chicken Chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 90th annual Caprock Roundup celebration will take place in Claude Saturday.

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. with a pet parade at 11:00 a.m. and a barbecue following the parade.

Attendees can enjoy live music on the square at night.

For more information, visit the Caprock Roundup online.

Tonight, the Claude Chicken Chase will take place on the Claude Rodeo Grounds.

Team check in begins at 6:00 p.m. and the chase begins at 7:00 p.m.

Two person teams are available for $10 per person and a kids group chase is available for those 10 and under.

