Caprock Roundup set for Saturday in Claude

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to the annual Caprock Roundup event tomorrow in Claude.

The all-day celebration will kick off with a street parade at 10:00 a.m. through town and will end at the Armstrong County Courthouse Square.

The event will have many vendors, including crafts, clothing, coffees, cakes, face painting, games and more.

At 11:00 a.m., a pet show will take place and a barbecue will continue at noon. The meal is by donation only.

The Little Miss and Mister Armstrong County Pageants will start at 1:00 p.m. and the Miss Armstrong County Pageant will start at 2:00 p.m. at the square.

At 7:00 p.m., Nelson McKinney will open for Chad Miller and the Good Fortune.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs at the Armstrong County Courthouse Southeast lawn. No alcohol is allowed.

