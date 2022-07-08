Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Caprock Roundup set for Saturday in Claude

90th Annual Caprock Roundup
90th Annual Caprock Roundup(Caprock Roundup)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to the annual Caprock Roundup event tomorrow in Claude.

The all-day celebration will kick off with a street parade at 10:00 a.m. through town and will end at the Armstrong County Courthouse Square.

The event will have many vendors, including crafts, clothing, coffees, cakes, face painting, games and more.

At 11:00 a.m., a pet show will take place and a barbecue will continue at noon. The meal is by donation only.

The Little Miss and Mister Armstrong County Pageants will start at 1:00 p.m. and the Miss Armstrong County Pageant will start at 2:00 p.m. at the square.

At 7:00 p.m., Nelson McKinney will open for Chad Miller and the Good Fortune.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs at the Armstrong County Courthouse Southeast lawn. No alcohol is allowed.

For more details and for a full schedule of activities, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in...
4 people, including 2 children sent to hospital in 2-vehicle crash
A man who was charged with robbing two Clovis banks last month has died during federal custody.
Man charged for 2 Clovis bank robberies died in federal custody
stratford
Stratford community comes together after elementary school break-in
Family founds bible after house fire
Amarillo family finds bible untouched after devastating house fire
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

City of Portales
Roosevelt County, Portales officials to discuss emergency response on Monday
Handy Gal 101 will be hosting their workshop this Tuesday.
Registration available for Handy Gal 101 workshop
The Kinderbridge event, hosted by Storybridge, is so children can learn the best ways to play...
Storybridge to host early literacy education session for children this Monday
Cacique Foods will be hosting an informational session for job seekers interested in high...
Amarillo food manufacturing plant provides information on 200 full-time job opportunities