Amarillo food manufacturing plant provides information on 200 full-time job opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods will be hosting an informational session for job seekers interested in high paying food manufacturing jobs coming to the Amarillo area.

The sessions will take place Wednesday, July 13, at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with recruiters, learn more about the company and ask any questions they may have.

The new $88 million facility will bring 200 new, full-time jobs to the area, with the possibility of adding 300 jobs thereafter.

The cheese manufacturing plant is seeking job candidates with experience in milk receiving, maintenance, electrical, food processing, production, and various other occupations.

