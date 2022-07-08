Who's Hiring?
4 people, including 2 children sent to hospital in 2-vehicle crash

Officials said a woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Amarillo on Thursday evening.
Officials said a woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Amarillo on Thursday evening.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Amarillo on Thursday evening.

Amarillo Police Department said about 6:40 p.m., two gray cars were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Southeast 10th Avenue and Bolton Street.

One of the cars had a mother, an eight-year-old child and a baby. They were all sent to a hospital for injuries.

The driver of the other car was a man, police said, who was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police said that speed is a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

