2 teens indicted on adult charges of murder in connection to death of Portales man

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Two teenagers were indicted on adult charges of murder and aggravated battery in connection to the death of a Portales man.

The Eastern New Mexico Times said 17-year-old Gabriel Love and 16-year-old Luciano Sotelo are facing charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm in the deadly beating of 37-year-old James Roper.

If convicted of the charges, the two teenagers face up to 16 and a half years in prison.

A third teenager, who was 15 at the time of the attack, will face juvenile charges. The 15-year-old could be held in a state juvenile facility until age 21 if convicted.

According to the Eastern New Mexico Times, a fourth teenager involved in the death remains large.

