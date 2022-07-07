Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy looking at rate increase of $89 million, boosting average residential costs

By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators are looking at an $89 million rate increase request filed by Xcel Energy on July 1, that would be a boost of about $10 per month for average residential customers.

The Public Utilities Commission had already approved rates last year to cover costs of operation. Then Xcel added the new rates to bills in March.

So now it wants to catch up on what it didn’t collect immediately after the rate approval.

The new charges would start in October if the PUC approves them.

