WATER WASTERS: Sonic working fast to end waste

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s Water Wasters takes a look at a fast food restaurant in Amarillo.

A concerned viewer sent in pictures of the Sonic Drive-In on Ross.

The photos were taken around 5:00 a.m. and show a lot of water coming from the restaurant’s sprinkler system. The water is shown flowing down the street toward Interstate 40.

NewsChannel 10 spoke with the owner of the Sonic franchise in Amarillo.

He was very gracious when he learned of the pictures showing water being wasted and was not aware of the issue.

About 15 minutes after the phone call with NewsChannel 10, he called back and said he had contacted his service company.

He said the matter will be taken care of immediately and not only that, but he is having all of his Sonic’s checked out for any water waste.

