Stratford community comes together after elementary school break-in

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four teenagers broke into Mary Ann Elementary School in Stratford over the weekend.

The results were a few broken digital boards, TV’s and a few more items.

The damage was reported to be at least $100,000 so far.

The teens broke in through a maintenance hatch on the rooftop, which are now locked on every school, and will be checked weekly.

The Superintendent of Stratford ISD, Dr. Paul Uttley says although this happened, he is thankful the community came together to help clean-up the mess they made.

“It was amazing the work that night started about one o’clock, the community responded and our staff responded, and that is what makes Stratford special,” said Dr. Paul Uttley.

The damages went throughout the whole school, many of the classrooms had it’s projects ripped down, and digital boards smashed in with weights.

The community gathered together Monday after a Facebook post.

“We had an army of volunteers that showed up. We had folk bring Gatorade and donuts for the volunteers. It was ‘we’re here as Stratford community to help the Stratford ISD in our time of need and that was fantastic and that’s what makes us all proud to be from Stratford,” said Dr. Paul Uttley.

The school is thankful for the community and all the help they did to put the school back together.

Dr. Paul Uttley says that they are currently working on getting all the devices and floors replaced before the school year starts next month.

