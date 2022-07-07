Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Adult Citizens Academy this September
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Adult Citizens Academy this September.
The Academy will be September 6, through November 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Alight snack will be provided.
A speaker from every division will be at the event including a tour of the Jail.
A Saturday, the range will be available.
To reserve a spot, call Deputy Shauna McKinney at (806) 379-2964.
