Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Adult Citizens Academy this September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Adult Citizens Academy this September.

The Academy will be September 6, through November 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Alight snack will be provided.

A speaker from every division will be at the event including a tour of the Jail.

A Saturday, the range will be available.

To reserve a spot, call Deputy Shauna McKinney at (806) 379-2964.

