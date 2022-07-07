Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Alexander Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season. (WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A crew member from the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting said.

According to WCSC, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Alexander Jennings, 22, died around 3:15 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleson County Sheriff’s Office said Jennings was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the area then hit again by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

The casting company said on Facebook that Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Larkan Family Fireworks dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July
Amarillo family firework stand dealing with a decline in profit compared to previous 4th of July
A Portales man has died after a rash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.
Portales man dead after crash early Tuesday morning
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

Latest News

The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms
There are healthy ways to keep your children busy without breaking the bank.
Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Russian media: Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia trial
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns