Officials: 2 arrested for multiple firearm offenses and possession of controlled substance

Multiple law enforcement’s have arrested two suspects on multiple firearm offenses and possession of controlled substance.(Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement’s have arrested two suspects on multiple firearm offenses and possession of controlled substance.

According to the release, on June 6, law enforcement served a warrant near Grand Street in Borger.

During the search in the home, officers found xanax, hydrocodone, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, Promethazine, LSD Tabs, adderall, multiple pounds of marijuana, THC concentrates, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstacy and six firearms.

Felony warrants are being obtained for 31-year-old Josiah Johnson and Melissa Carrasco for multiple counts of Manufacture Deliver Controlled Substance and multiple weapons offenses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

