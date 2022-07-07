Officials: 2 arrested for multiple firearm offenses and possession of controlled substance

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement’s have arrested two suspects on multiple firearm offenses and possession of controlled substance.

According to the release, on June 6, law enforcement served a warrant near Grand Street in Borger.

During the search in the home, officers found xanax, hydrocodone, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, Promethazine, LSD Tabs, adderall, multiple pounds of marijuana, THC concentrates, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstacy and six firearms.

Felony warrants are being obtained for 31-year-old Josiah Johnson and Melissa Carrasco for multiple counts of Manufacture Deliver Controlled Substance and multiple weapons offenses.

The investigation is ongoing.

