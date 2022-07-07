Nazareth to celebrate German heritage with food, music this weekend

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The community of Nazareth is celebrating German heritage with food and music this Saturday.

The German Sausage Dinner is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Nazareth Community Hall. Adults are $12 and children are $8.

The Suds-N-Sounds is from 4:00 pm. to midnight at the Nazareth Community Ballpark. Buy tickets in advance for $25 or $30 at the gate.

Some of the activities include arts and crafts show, museum tours, children’s water slides, an art exhibit, Paige’s Beer Garden and music.

The evening event is an outdoor concert and will have dancing.

