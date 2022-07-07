Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Larkan Family Fireworks dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July
Amarillo family firework stand dealing with a decline in profit compared to previous 4th of July
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
A Portales man has died after a rash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.
Portales man dead after crash early Tuesday morning
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

Latest News

Potter County reaches “Medium Level” on CDC COVID-19 scale
CDC: Potter County reaches medium level on COVID-19 positive cases
Three hygiene closets have recently started in the Panhandle.
Hygiene closets open to help Texas Panhandle residents
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is starting fundraising efforts for the Lighting on 10th...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting SHARE FAIR event Saturday
Amarillo Community Chorale
Amarillo Community Chorale performing this weekend to honor military