Man charged for 2 Clovis bank robberies died in federal custody

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KFDA) - A man who was charged with robbing two Clovis banks last month has died during federal custody.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, 50-year-old James Robinson has died on July 4, at the Lea County Detention Center.

“He is deceased, that’s all I can tell you,” said an officer.

Robinson was arrestedgional Medical Center soon after his arrest, where they said he was treated for high blood pressure and alcohol intoxication.

He was found to be in possession of what police believe to be methamphetamine, police said. June 28, accused of robbing the Washington Federal Bank in Clovis on June 17 and the U.S. Bank of Clovis on June 27.

No one was injured in either incident. Court records show about $22,000 in cash was stolen.

Clovis police then transported Robinson to PRMC and was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center where he remained until federal authorities took him into custody on June 30.

Lovington police are handling the death investigation.

