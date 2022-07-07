Who's Hiring?
Hygiene closets opens to help Texas Panhandle residents

Three hygiene closets have recently started in the Panhandle.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Independent Living Center (PILC) ran its second hygiene closet today.

After donations from Superior HealthPlan, three hygiene closets have opened in the previous weeks. Two are in Amarillo, and one is in Dumas.

Veteran Outreach Coordinator for PILC, Cherrie Miller, said the center is open to anyone in the community.

“It’s a need that we saw, and we were able to partner with Superior HealthPlan to make it available,” Miller said.

Deadra Carver, a communications relations representative with Superior HealthPlan, said there is no screening for anyone needing toiletries from the PILC or the two closets operated by the Panhandle Community Services.

“You don’t have to be on SNAP, you don’t have to be on any government programs,” Carver said. “If you are in need, you are welcome to come to our hygiene closet.”

The PILC closet will be open the second Tuesday of each month starting in August.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Larkan Family Fireworks dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July
