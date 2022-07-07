Doppler Dave Tracks A Few Storms Through Tomorrow

A weak front has triggered another round of storms today with most of the activity staying in southern counties. Later this evening, however, a few storms may drift into more of the area from New Mexico. Showers and storms will diminish by tomorrow morning with lows near 70. Tomorrow we expect sunshine and highs in the mid 90s with another batch of storms possible late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 by Sunday and Monday, but a cool front and more rain prospects will make it to our area by Monday night.

