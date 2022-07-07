Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

CDC: Potter County reaches medium level on COVID-19 positive cases

VIDEO: Potter County reaches “Medium Level” on CDC COVID-19 scale
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The current COVID-19 community level for Potter County has reached what the CDC determines a ‘medium’ level, Randall County is low right now.

The CDC organizes counties with three levels low, medium and high based on COVID-19 numbers.

Dr. Todd Bell, Associate Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, says the recent spike in the virus can be linked to new variants BA4 and BA5.

“The new variant is better at evading the immune system than the old variant is,” says Dr. Bell. “We are at a point where it’s been long enough since our last surge that immunity has already begun to wane.”

Potter County currently has over 700 active cases, on July 5, the county had 127 test positive.

Dr. Bell says things will get worse before they get better but this is a mild spike compared to previous ones.

“We will actually see some increase in uptake in cases over the course of the next few weeks,” says Bell. “This is going to be a wave of primary mild disease.”

Dr. Bell suggests that if you are experiencing any symptoms to go get tested.

“Don’t just assume that your runny nose and sore throat are because of your allergies,” says Bell. “You really need to test to prove that you’re not shedding virus.”

For a link to regularly updated Corona Virus data, click here.

For a link to the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health post, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Larkan Family Fireworks dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July
Amarillo family firework stand dealing with a decline in profit compared to previous 4th of July
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
A Portales man has died after a rash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.
Portales man dead after crash early Tuesday morning
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

Latest News

Three hygiene closets have recently started in the Panhandle.
Hygiene closets open to help Texas Panhandle residents
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is starting fundraising efforts for the Lighting on 10th...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting SHARE FAIR event Saturday
Amarillo Community Chorale
Amarillo Community Chorale performing this weekend to honor military
Multiple law enforcement’s have arrested two suspects on multiple firearm offenses and...
Officials: Warrant issued for 2 suspects on multiple firearm offenses